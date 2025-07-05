A Robert De Niro Horror Movie Had A Dizzying Amount Of Endings

Multiple endings are a way of experimenting with varying story outcomes, but this approach only works when the film has something substantial to say. A prominent example of an impactful, yet divisive alternate ending in horror is 2005's "The Descent," where its international cut offers a more hopeless (and fittingly visceral) conclusion than its U.S. counterpart. This is not the case with "Hide and Seek," as its widely-watched U.S. theatrical cut (the one that hints at Emily's DID through a self-portrait) isn't convincing enough in the first place, given how shoddily it handles the theme of mental illness.

I must add that there's nothing wrong with portraying trauma-fueled mental illness as curses that linger, especially when it's explored with empathy and nuance (examples being "Smile" and its follow-up, "Smile 2," which portray the complexity of trauma to bone-chilling effect). However, "Hide and Seek" reduces this requisite nuance to shock value, and all of the other endings reflect this bungled approach. For instance, there's the "One Final Game" ending, where Emily is seen inside an apartment with her guardian, Katherine, who speaks to her gently and quietly shuts the door from the outside. The moment we cut to Katherine's perspective, it is revealed that Emily is actually inside a psychiatric ward for children. When we cut back to Emily, she counts down for a game of hide-and-seek and smiles at her own reflection. While this seems like a continuation of the U.S. cut, there's something grossly heavy-handed about this bleak conclusion that doesn't do the film any favors.

There's also an international theatrical cut that ends in the same way as the one above, only without Emily's countdown towards the end. The purpose of this omitted detail remains unclear, as this version is dubbed "Emily's Fate," which isn't very different from what "One Final Game" wishes to convey. But wait, there's more! We have the "Life with Katherine" ending, in which Emily is seen playing hide-and-seek with her own reflection in her new home. Does this necessarily mean that Emily's trauma has compounded into a split in her psyche? We don't know for sure, but this ending doesn't seem to promise any happily-ever-afters, underlining how deeply lonely Emily must feel after losing her parents.

The only ending that promises happiness for Emily is the "Happy Drawing" version, where we see the children's drawing shown in the U.S. cut, but without the two heads. This is the most hopeful version of the story, as it hints that Emily is going to be okay, despite the pain in her heart. Although bland in comparison to the four downer endings, it carries sincere hope for a child who deserves to feel safe in the world after experiencing hell.