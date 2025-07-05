Star Trek: Enterprise's Best Episode Was Also Its Least Significant

In the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "A Night in Sickbay" (October 16, 2002), nothing of consequence happens. The Enterprise doesn't encounter a new life form, there are no reality-altering spatial phenomena, no new characters make their introductions, and no one dies. Even on an interpersonal level, nothing is broken down between the characters. No one begins dating, no one gets divorced, and no one bones. At most, Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) admits begrudgingly that he is sometimes physically attracted (and just physically) to his first officer T'Pol (Jolene Blalock). As soon as he admits it, though, he acknowledges that it would be the height of impropriety to ever mention it again.

Most of the episode involves Archer, well, spending the night in sickbay after his beloved beagle Porthos becomes ill with a mysterious infirmity. Dr. Phlox (John Billingsley), a Denobulan, is upbeat, optimistic, and feels he can help Porthos, but admits he's not terribly familiar with the anatomy of Earth animals. Dr. Phlox has to cull together new remedies from the alien animal products — and the live animals — he keeps in his lab. While he does so, he and Archer converse about this and that. Phlox has multiple degrees in psychoanalysis, so the conversations occasionally get a mite intimate (see above). Then Archer tries to nap. He passes time in the ship's gym, then returns to Porthos' side.

In short, nothing of significance happens in "A Night in Sickbay." It may be the least "important" episode of the series. It's slow-moving and lacks incident.

And yet, it remains one of the best episodes of the series. Mostly because nothing of significance happens. "A Night in Sickbay" shows that life on a starship isn't just an endless string of adventures or crises. It's not all exciting exploration, and one hardly ever fights enemy vessels. Sometimes being a Starfleet officer involves a lot of waiting around. "A Night in Sickbay" makes "Star Trek" so much more human, relatable, and realistic.