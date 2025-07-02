Marvel's Ironheart Post-Credits Scene, Explained
This article contains spoilers for the "Ironheart" season 1 finale.
"Ironheart" might have taken off as quickly as it arrived, but not before dropping a credits scene in its final episode. Hopefully continuing the trend that "Thunderbolts*" managed to recapture by delivering a post-credits scene that actually means something, Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) adventure ends with a struggling villain trying to get back to his former glory and visiting a mutual associate of Ironheart that could play a bigger part in the future of the MCU, and specifically for one A-list hero.
After being cut loose from the long-awaited villain Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos), is now a lone agent, since the team he gathered is scattered to the winds. On a mission to reclaim his former title and take hold of the power he once had, Robbins tracks down the Stantons' store, fully aware of the secret the establishment hides and how it can help Robbins' mission of getting his ill-fitting Hood back. (Boy, did that thing look terrible.) While it might seem a little questionable as to why this new and mysterious customer gets special treatment from Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah) within minutes, the young spell-wielder-in-the-making has proven she's willing to get mystical at the drop of a magic hat. The concern here is just how deep into the sacred arts she'll find herself for the criminal formerly known as The Hood, and what it will cost her when Robbins gets his threads back.
Is Zelma set to have The Hood pulled over her eyes?
It's already been well established that Robbins can talk anyone into getting into cahoots with him with the right pitch, regardless of the dangers he might be sending them to face in the process. Keeping this in mind, it wouldn't be a total shocker if the impressionable Zelma was the first on his list of new team members, which could find him one step closer to becoming an even greater threat to the MCU.
In the comics, Robbins became a significant presence and a formidable threat to both heroes and villains alike. Facing off against The Kingpin and The Avengers on occasion, he even pushed Doctor Strange to such a limit that he lost his title of Sorcerer Supreme battling him. To be this impactful, it would make sense that The Hood would lead Zelma down the wrong path and regain (and perhaps even surpass) his previous state that was offered to him by Mephisto. The problem with doing that is it could draw the attention of the wrong crowd for The Hood. After narrowly living to scheme another day and taking on Riri, this return to old tricks could find him on the radar of other magic-wielders in the MCU and characters that Zelma's mother has already lightly referred to. After all, when spells are cast and ancient evils are revived, sometimes the best option is to call for a Doctor.
Could Doctor Strange or Wong spoil The Hood's future plans?
Besides The Hood having a few run-ins with Doctor Strange over the years in the comics, Zelma also has a longstanding history with the most magical member of The Avengers. Debuting in "Doctor Strange" #1 in 2015, Zelma called on Strange for aid when she came down with a nasty Mind Maggots infection. Stephen eventually addressed the issue, but in doing so, led to Zelma being more sensitive to magic and employing her as a librarian at Strange Academy, which is one of the best "Doctor Strange" comics you need to read (think Hogwarts for the MCU with Strange as its Dumbledore). Currently, though, Strange Academy has since gone under new management with none other than Doctor Doom becoming the new Sorcerer Supreme and relocating the school to the villain's homeland of Latveria and renaming it Doom Academy.
With all these major story details happening in the comics around The Hood and his new potential ally, it would make sense for other big hitters in the MCU like Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange or even the MCU's Sorcerer Supreme, Wong (Benedict Wong), to turn up to help Riri with whatever Robbins throws at her next. That crossover would be in the same vein as when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) met Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), just with a more magical spin. For now, all we can hope for is that whenever The Hood returns suited and booted, Riri is ready to deal with the issue and uses even more powerful magic and mechanics to take him down.