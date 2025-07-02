Marvel's Ironheart Post-Credits Scene, Explained

This article contains spoilers for the "Ironheart" season 1 finale.

"Ironheart" might have taken off as quickly as it arrived, but not before dropping a credits scene in its final episode. Hopefully continuing the trend that "Thunderbolts*" managed to recapture by delivering a post-credits scene that actually means something, Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) adventure ends with a struggling villain trying to get back to his former glory and visiting a mutual associate of Ironheart that could play a bigger part in the future of the MCU, and specifically for one A-list hero.

After being cut loose from the long-awaited villain Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), Parker Robbins, aka The Hood (Anthony Ramos), is now a lone agent, since the team he gathered is scattered to the winds. On a mission to reclaim his former title and take hold of the power he once had, Robbins tracks down the Stantons' store, fully aware of the secret the establishment hides and how it can help Robbins' mission of getting his ill-fitting Hood back. (Boy, did that thing look terrible.) While it might seem a little questionable as to why this new and mysterious customer gets special treatment from Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah) within minutes, the young spell-wielder-in-the-making has proven she's willing to get mystical at the drop of a magic hat. The concern here is just how deep into the sacred arts she'll find herself for the criminal formerly known as The Hood, and what it will cost her when Robbins gets his threads back.