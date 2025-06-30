Brad Pitt And Jon Bernthal's 2014 War Movie Is A Must-Watch On Tubi

Of all the great military movies out there, David Ayer's "Fury" is largely overlooked. Despite being a box office success with an all-star cast, the war drama is rarely discussed in the same breath as classics like "Apocalypse Now" and "Saving Private Ryan." That's a shame, because "Fury" does a great job of portraying the horrors of conflict in a brutal and uncompromising manner. Fortunately, the film now has an opportunity to find new fans, as it's available to stream on Tubi for free.

"Fury" sees Brad Pitt and Jon Bernthal (along with Shia LeaBouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and other notable names) playing soldiers who must fight their way through German enemy lines during the final days of World War II — while crammed up in a tank. As you can imagine, the experience is hellish for the troops, who must survive a never-ending siege. It's grueling stuff, but the tank battle sequences are truly exhilarating and action-packed. What's more, the film marks Bernthal and Pitt's one and only feature together to date, and they deliver the goods as Don "Wardaddy" Collier and Grady Travis, respectively.

Like many of Ayer's other movies ("Training Day," "Harsh Times, etc.), the brutality in "Fury" is complemented with themes of male camaraderie, which adds some humanity to the proceedings. This was enhanced by the bond the cast formed behind the scenes.