Brad Pitt And Jon Bernthal's 2014 War Movie Is A Must-Watch On Tubi
Of all the great military movies out there, David Ayer's "Fury" is largely overlooked. Despite being a box office success with an all-star cast, the war drama is rarely discussed in the same breath as classics like "Apocalypse Now" and "Saving Private Ryan." That's a shame, because "Fury" does a great job of portraying the horrors of conflict in a brutal and uncompromising manner. Fortunately, the film now has an opportunity to find new fans, as it's available to stream on Tubi for free.
"Fury" sees Brad Pitt and Jon Bernthal (along with Shia LeaBouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and other notable names) playing soldiers who must fight their way through German enemy lines during the final days of World War II — while crammed up in a tank. As you can imagine, the experience is hellish for the troops, who must survive a never-ending siege. It's grueling stuff, but the tank battle sequences are truly exhilarating and action-packed. What's more, the film marks Bernthal and Pitt's one and only feature together to date, and they deliver the goods as Don "Wardaddy" Collier and Grady Travis, respectively.
Like many of Ayer's other movies ("Training Day," "Harsh Times, etc.), the brutality in "Fury" is complemented with themes of male camaraderie, which adds some humanity to the proceedings. This was enhanced by the bond the cast formed behind the scenes.
Making Fury was a bonding experience for Brad Pitt and his castmates
Whether "Fury" is one of Brad Pitt's best performances is up for debate, but the movie means a lot to him. In an interview with NME, the actor revealed that he and his colleagues endured three months of training to prepare for the military adventure, consulting with real-life veterans about their experiences along the way. Not only did this make them feel more equipped to play soldiers while respecting their real-world counterparts, but the actors took some of the lessons they learned from the experience and applied them to their personal lives. As Pitt put it:
"The greatest thing an actor can experience is discovery, to learn something about themselves and about the world. This was one of those for all of us. We all walked away enriched. For me specifically it was a real study in leadership, in earning respect and being responsible for others. I walk away knowing I'm a better father because of the experience."
It sounds like the film had a personal impact on Pitt, which says a lot considering that he's starred in lots of great movies throughout his career — including other epic war flicks like Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." Now that "Fury" is streaming on Tubi, there is no better time than now to find out why the actor holds David Ayer's action-packed drama in such high regard. Just don't go into it expecting to come out feeling optimistic and happy.