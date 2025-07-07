Why Rockmond Dunbar's Michael Grant Left 9-1-1

By the fall of 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine was in high demand to ensure that people could go back to living some semblance of their normal daily lives after so many months under quarantine. Naturally, the world of television, which requires large groups of people behind and in front of the camera to be in fairly close proximity to each other, was one that desperately needed the vaccine ... and more importantly, actors and crew members who were willing to get vaccinated. Rockmond Dunbar was among the unwilling, and although he attempted to pursue exemptions for both medical and religious reasons, the Walt Disney Company (which produces and distributes "9-1-1") chose to deny him these exemptions. (Notably, he wasn't the only Disney actor pushing back; don't forget Letitia Wright of the "Black Panther" films and her vaccination refusal.) Thus, Michael Grant found his way to Haiti, and the character hasn't been heard of since his departure in the waning days of 2021.

This is no rank speculation, either. As Dunbar's own statement, shared at the time with Deadline, made clear, "I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer." Interestingly, the outlet noted that Dunbar was not perceived, at the time, as being a strident anti-vaxxer. The issue did get more complicated a few months later, when Dunbar sued Disney and accused the company of racial discrimination, alleging that non-Black actors on the show were given vaccine exemptions, but that he was not. Though his medical disability was never clarified, his lawsuit alleged that because of the religion he followed, the Church of Universal Wisdom, he should be able to receive the exemption Disney refused to give him.

As of early 2025, Dunbar's lawsuit may yet go to trial based on just one claim: Whether or not Disney violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by refusing the religious exemption. Dunbar has since appeared in a scattered number of films and TV shows, including the recent Tyler Perry film "Straw," but it's easy to wonder what impact this case has had on his career.