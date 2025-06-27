The One Movie Genre Steven Spielberg Still Wishes To Direct

Few directors have shaped film as an art form like Steven Spielberg. Ever since he made his feature debut with the spectacular TV movie "Duel" in 1971, he's touched pretty much every genre you could think of, building a filmography that overshadows the output of many of his contemporaries.

But that doesn't mean Spielberg has any plans of winding down. At a star-studded event on the Universal Lot displaying costumes and props for across his long tenure with the studio (per The Hollywood Reporter), Spielberg took to the stage to speak directly to the attendees. There, he talked about cherishing the family and community he's been able to build over the years "to make good [things] happen" before joking that "I'm making a lot of movies and I have no plans ... ever ... to retire."

To be sure, Spielberg has spent this late period of his career making the films he's always dreamed of, like finally getting to take a crack at a musical with his "West Side Story" remake. So, when THR asked him what else he has left to tackle in his career, Spielberg admitted there is still one movie genre he has yet to try his hand at properly.