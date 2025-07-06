The Worst Oscar-Winning Movie Of All Time, According To IMDb

Few people likely remember Joseph Brooks' 1977 musical drama "You Light Up My Life." The film stars Didi Conn (who played Frenchy in the Olivia Newton-John classic "Grease") as Laurie Robinson, a children's show host and commercial performer who dreams of a singing career. She is engaged to be married to Ken (Stephen Nathan), but has a one-night fling with a random film director named Christopher Nolan. (Seriously, that's the character's name. He's played by Michael Zaslow.) Weeks later, when Laurie goes to an audition, she finds Nolan might be her director. Awkward. She sings her latest opus, a little ditty called "You Light Up My Life," and everyone loves it. (The film's writer/director Brooks also penned the song.)

The rest of the movie is a turgid melodrama about Laurie's ambitions, her relationship with her father (a comedian whom she performs on TV kids shows with), her growing ambivalence toward her fiancé, and her new potential romance with Nolan. The movie is, by all accounts, truly terrible. It got awful reviews, and only sports a 17% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, it has a 4.8 rating (out of 10), which is incredibly low as these things go. The bulk of the IMDb users rate it at a five or less. The film, on the whole, is unremarkable.

Except for the song. The song was a monster. A huge monster. The over-the-credits ballad version of "You Light Up My Life" was performed Kvitka Cisyk, but it was eventually re-recorded by Debby Boone, and Boone's version spent 10 straight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the second highest-charting song of the 1970s. It was the highest-charting song in Billboard history until 1992 when it was dethroned by Boyz II Men's "End of the Road."

The Kvitka Cisyk version of the song won an Oscar, making the "You Light Up My Life" movie the lowest-rated film (on IMDb) to have an Academy Award.