Andor & The Bear Fans Need To Check Out This Overlooked Apple TV+ Series

The best movies about cooking have some familiar tropes. The food has to look delicious, the cooking meticulous and artistic, capturing the craft and the dedication. Yet many shows and movies about cooking are also about how the art of cooking is hell, and everyone who works in a kitchen goes through trenches night after night, with enough stress to destroy just about anyone. It's part of what makes the best episodes of "The Bear" so compelling, along with the family drama, funny moments, and enough nail-bitingly stressful situations to eliminate any hunger that could come up from watching the delicious food in the show.

Whether you're savoring every new episode of "The Bear" for as long as you can or binge-watching it as quick as possible, eventually you'll go through kitchen drama withdrawal, and that's when you need to watch the best new AppleTV+ show of the year: "Carême." This is a show that not only features nail-bitingly thrilling sequences of chefs trying to come up with new dishes, but they are doing so under constant threat of execution during a tumultuous time in French history. It is also a fantastic take on the biopic genre that reimagines the story of the first celebrity chef into a tale of political intrigue and romance, revealing how food helped Napoleon rise to power — and maybe helped him lose it.

That's right. This is a biopic show that is not just a kitchen drama, it is also a political thriller about the rise of a dictatorship and how resistance can come from the most inconspicuous of sources. This makes "Carême" a show every "Andor" fan should watch too, now that the single best "Star Wars" project in 40 years is over. "Carême" is basically like the Tony Gilroy show but sexier, with more food, and just as many French people.