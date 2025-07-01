Sopranos Star James Gandolfini Almost Starred In A Beloved Stephen King Drama

In his all-too-brief run as an actor, James Gandolfini made a name for himself by playing brutal men hiding a complex emotionality beneath their cold exterior. When he passed away suddenly in 2013, he left us with a filmography packed with standout character roles and empathetic leads in everything from blockbusters like "Crimson Tide" to comedies like "Enough Said."

But even with these stellar parts, we still wish we could have seen more from Gandolfini, leaving fans to look at the roles he almost played and imagine what we could have had. One of these parts would have been his most chilling and horrific villains, which is really saying something considering the dastardly work he put into "The Sopranos," despite the fact that he didn't even want to audition.

Because before he was the kingpin of the Italian mafia, Gandolfini almost starred in Frank Darabont's adaptation of "The Shawshank Redemption," but he had to suddenly leave the production at the last moment because of another role.