This Spider-Man Co-Star Missed Out On Two Other Marvel Roles First

Tony Revolori's first MCU audition was for "Iron Man." When he was 10, Revolori tried out for the part of a Refugee Kid in Afghanistan. A massive fan of Marvel Comics since childhood, as well as an admirer of Robert Downey Jr.'s performance in "Chaplin" and Jon Favreau's performance in "Swingers," Revolori was ecstatic about the opportunity, although it did not work out in his favor. He reflected on the opportunity in an article he wrote for Fandom:

"My brother and I waited in Sarah Finn's office; she's the casting director for all the MCU movies. I was auditioning for the huge part of... "Refugee Kid." Remember that scene where Iron Man is in Afghanistan, and he lands just in time to see families getting separated, with the men walking to a firing squad while the women and children are being forced on a truck? (Wow, Iron Man was kind of dark!) They're all about to be killed until Iron Man swoops in and saves the day, and there's a kid in that scene that runs out of his mother's arms to his dad. That's right, that kid could've been me."

Over a decade ago, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced their intention to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, following the underperformance of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." Around the same time of the announcement, Tony Revolori emailed his agents regarding the opportunity to audition for the role as the MCU's Peter Parker, to which he would receive an email a month later revealing that he had the opportunity to audition for said role. Reflecting on the audition process, Revolori, who is of Guatemalan descent, recalls seeing "every young white Hollywood actor" in the waiting area, which put a damper on his confidence because he doubted Marvel Studios would take a chance casting a non-white actor as their new Spidey.

Two days after his audition, Tony Revolori received the news that it did not work out. However, by the time he received a new email regarding an "Untitled Marvel Movie," he knew it was another opportunity to audition for what would become "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Revolori was considered for both Ned Leeds and Flash Thompson, ultimately getting cast in the latter role, which was a considerable departure from the previous versions played by Joe Manganiello in Sam Raimi's trilogy and Chris Zylka in "The Amazing Spider-Man." Revolori reflected on receiving the news from his agents: