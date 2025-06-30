Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 Has An Extended Cut That Makes The Movie Worse

Sam Raimi's 2004 film "Spider-Man 2" is still, even after a two-decade glut of superhero media, considered one of the best of the genre. Raimi found the perfect balance between character and comedy, between camp and sincerity. It's silly and fun, but melodramatic in a satisfying fashion. And it contains much of Raimi's signature filmmaking style, with swirling cameras, quick edits, and cartoonish reaction faces. His 2002 "Spider-Man" wasn't mature or polished. "Spider-Man 2" is a head and shoulders above it. We won't get into "Spider-Man 3" here, nor the Marvel-produced Spider-Man movie, which did indeed have Tobey Maguire.

Their respective strengths and weaknesses aside, Raimi's Spider-Man movies were proof to Hollywood that superheroes were finally bankable. Special effects had finally advanced to the point where Marvel hero shenanigans could look reasonably realistic, and a new generation of filmmakers swarmed into the space. The Marvel Cinematic Universe launched with "Iron Man" in 2008, and the next 15 years of our lives would be dominated by the genre.

For fans of all three of Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies, Fathom Events — the in-theater broadcasting company — will be hosting two three-day retrospectives of the trilogy. For the first round, "Spider-Man" will screen on September 26, 2025 "Spider-Man 2" on September 27, and "Spider-Man 3" on September 28. For the second round, the films will screen, one a day, on October 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Tickets will officially go on sale on July 25, 2025, and you can buy them on the Fathom Events Website.

Most notable is that Fathom is not screening the original theatrical cut of "Spider-Man 2," but an extended version colloquially called "Spider-Man 2.1." The extended cut, which runs two hours and fifteen minutes — a full eight minutes longer than the theatrical cut — was previously released on DVD in 2007, but has never been seen on the big screen before now.