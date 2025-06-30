Fans Of Netflix's Hit Thriller Bet Need To Watch The Anime It's Based On

The obsession with re-imagining anime/manga as American live-action adaptations has proven to be problematic. While there isn't anything inherently wrong with reframing these stories as live-action projects, most English-language adaptations tend to completely change the localized context or misunderstand the source material. Perhaps the most egregious example of this is Adam Wingard's "Death Note" adaptation for Netflix, which takes the premise of a beloved gateway anime and warps it beyond recognition. In Tsugumi Ohba's "Death Note" manga, everything that happens is rooted in hyper-specific Japanese legends and mythology, where words like "shinigami" (Japanese spirits of death) and "Kira" (a transliteration of the word "killer") are integral to the premise. Once this cultural context is removed, "Death Note" falls apart, as we are only left with disconnected concepts that can never form a coherent whole.

This is also the case with "Bet," Netflix's Americanized series adaptation of Homura Kawamoto's "Kakegurui," which has already spawned an anime series, two live-action films, and a Japanese live-action show (along with multiple spin-offs) over the years. For context, "Kakegurui" has been divisive since its inception, as its MAPPA animated adaptation (which popularized it) is a gross, over-sexualized mess, with fan-service often taking precedence over nuanced characterization. The fact that the story revolves around schoolchildren only makes matters worse, to the point where it becomes impossible to gloss over the glaring issues that plague this over-the-top story about high school gambling.

That said, "Kakegurui" brims with exaggerated style, taking a kitschy approach to tackling its central themes in a way that lends it a ton of personality. What's more, the controversial female characters in "Kakegurui" emerge as complex, authentic human beings with real agency and set out to dismantle the problematic social structures that govern their lives with their bare hands. These girls are situated front and center; their messy, contrarian impulses are dissected with wit and panache, even when the MAPPA series feels like an absolute trainwreck.

Unfortunately, "Bet" is even unable to meet these standards, as it's a rather dull take on an anime that has a distinct (though jarring) identity. Let's talk about the anime and the Netflix adaptation in greater detail.