Steven Spielberg's Best Movie, According To IMDb

One must be wary of the rating systems on IMDb. As one can see from the website's list of the 250 highest-rated movies (which is selected by its users), IMDb tends to favor ultra-masculine stories centering on criminals, cops, or soldiers. The top-rated film on its list is Frank Darabont's "The Shawshank Redemption," a 1994 drama about prisoners. Next is Francis Ford Coppola's mafia epic "The Godfather," followed by Christopher Nolan's superhero flick "The Dark Knight." Also hovering near the top are films like "Fight Club," "The Matrix," "12 Angry Men," "Pulp Fiction," and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." These are all excellent films, mind you, but when clustered together, they reveal something about the taste of the average IMDb user: Crime, violence, and male protagonists all seem to rule the roost. In short, the list is very basic.

To be fair, though, when taken individually, many of those films are indeed some of the best ever made. You will not hear me making a case against Milos Forman's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" or "12 Angry Men." And I will certainly cast no aspersions toward Steven Spielberg's 1993 masterpiece "Schindler's List," which is the director's highest-ranked movie on IMDb.

Despite the action-and-crime-forward bent of IMDb's top 250, it may be surprising to learn that "Schindler's List" outranks Spielberg's well-known action bonanzas. Indeed, his 1975 ur-blockbuster "Jaws" only has 8.1 stars (out of 10) based on 669,000 votes, while "Jurassic Park" only has 8.2 (based on 1.1 million). Elsewhere, his 1989 sequel "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" is tied with "Jurassic Park" with an 8.2, but based on only 842,000 votes, while his celebrated "Raiders of the Lost Ark" has an 8.4 (based on 1.1 million votes). His second highest-rated directorial effort is his WWII picture "Saving Private Ryan" (8.6 from 1.6 million votes), ranking below "Schindler's List" (9.0 from 1.5 million votes).