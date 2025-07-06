The 12 Best Squid Game Players, Ranked

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3.

"Squid Game" is Netflix's most popular show of all time and a huge pop culture phenomenon. A lot of it has to do with a deceptively simple premise: Bring together a group of colorful contestants with tragic enough backstories to warrant participating in a game that will kill almost all of them. Allow the audience time to get to know a core group of players from all walks of life. Then, kill them off via a series of visually arresting scaled-up playground games.

As eye-popping as the show's aesthetics might be, and as fiendishly clever the games are, none of this would work if the players themselves were dull and faceless. Fortunately, the show has routinely gone all-in with fleshing out its poor lost souls, and the best characters on "Squid Game" are so deeply likeable or loathsome that viewers are deeply affected by their nigh-inevitable deaths.

The three seasons of "Squid Game" cover the 2020 and 2024 games, and the show has sent the overwhelming majority of its players to an untimely and often gruesome doom. This doesn't mean that all of them were created equal, though. On the contrary, there's a small number of players who are very, very good with whatever the game throws at them. Let's take a look at the absolute cream of the crop by ranking the 12 best "Squid Game" players in the show's history.