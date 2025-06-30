Why Camille Razat's Camille deLalisse Left Netflix's Emily In Paris
If you've been watching "Emily in Paris" since the beginning, you're familiar with Camille deLalisse, one of the show's main characters played by Camille Razat. Originally introduced as the girlfriend of handsome chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), neighbor and on-again, off-again paramour of the titular Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). After four seasons, Razat and her character, with whom she shares a first name, are leaving the show ... though perhaps not for good.
In an Instagram post on April 23, 2025, Razat posted a collection of on-set photos accompanied with a caption explaining her choice. "After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from 'Emily in Paris,'" Razat wrote. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I'm deeply grateful to [showrunner and creator Darren Star] and the entire team at [Netflix] and [Paramount] for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world. This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."
After saying that she wrapped up filming on two other shows — "Nero" for Netflix and "The Lost Station Girls" for Disney+, specifically — and founded her own production company Tazar Productions, Razat concluded, "I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride."
In an interview with Deadline, Star himself said of Razat's exit, "I think her story kind of had a natural finish." Still, as Razat noted, Camille's story is relatively open-ended as of the close of season 4, so it's still entirely possible that Razat could return. How exactly does Camille's story wrap up so naturally in "Emily in Paris" anyway? I'll explain.
Here's how Camille deLalisse's story wrapped up on Emily in Paris
I mentioned that when we first meet Camille Razat's appropriately named Camille on "Emily in Paris," she's Gabriel's girlfriend, which initially positions her as Emily's enemy (largely because sparks are already flying between Emily and Gabriel at this point). With that said, the show pulls a familiar move when it introduces Camille in that at first, she just seems like a kind Parisienne who wants to show newcomer Emily around in the French capital; that's when Emily realizes that Camille's often-mentioned boyfriend is her hot neighbor Gabriel.
After a dalliance between Emily and Gabriel, Camille abruptly cuts off her friendship with both of them but, because problems rarely persist on a show as fluffy as "Emily in Paris," it gets smoothed over and everything's fine. By the time season 4 of the show rolls around, Camille, who ran away from her own wedding to Gabriel after insisting he's still in love with Emily, is happily dating an artist named Sofia Sideris (Melia Kreiling) ... except for one important thing. Camille, as she says, is pregnant.
Except ... she's not! Camille does believe she's pregnant initially but learns, after a doctor's visit, that medication produced a false positive. Still, Camille continues faking the pregnancy to remain close to Gabriel, which feels particularly important to her after her relationship with Sofia breaks down and the artist moves home to Athens. Eventually, after Emily and Gabriel — who finally start officially dating after a lot of push and pull — split over his continued relationship with Camille, she admits to Gabriel that the pregnancy is fake but suggests the two adopt, although Gabriel isn't interested. The two part ways, and Camille moves out of Paris, though her destination is unknown.
Honestly, there was nothing left for Camille Razat — or Camille deLalisse — to do on Emily in Paris
Camille Razat and Darren Star, the latter of whom also created the similarly vapid "...And Just Like That," are both right: there's nothing left for either Camille Razat or Camille deLalisse to do on "Emily in Paris" anymore. The problem is, there was never anything interesting for her to do in the first place. I've talked about this before: "Emily in Paris" is a show completely and utterly devoid of stakes, normal narrative structure, or decent character development, so Camille mostly exists as a vehicle for insane hats and outlandish costume choices. (The one exception is when, in the show's second season — after finding out Emily and Gabriel slept together — Camille writes Emily a gorgeously mean letter calling the ex-pat an "illiterate sociopath," and she's right to do so! Honestly, this might be the best moment of the whole show.)
Good actors end up stuck on "Emily in Paris" far too often — like the exquisite Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, whose Sylvie should get her own show, or Ashley Park, who should have gotten way more play in the canceled-too-soon series "Girls5Eva" instead of this slop — and it's nice to see Razat freed from Emily Cooper's constant acts of interpersonal terrorism. "Emily in Paris" is streaming on Netflix now (bof, si vous voulez).