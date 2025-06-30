Why Camille Razat's Camille deLalisse Left Netflix's Emily In Paris

If you've been watching "Emily in Paris" since the beginning, you're familiar with Camille deLalisse, one of the show's main characters played by Camille Razat. Originally introduced as the girlfriend of handsome chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), neighbor and on-again, off-again paramour of the titular Emily Cooper (Lily Collins). After four seasons, Razat and her character, with whom she shares a first name, are leaving the show ... though perhaps not for good.

In an Instagram post on April 23, 2025, Razat posted a collection of on-set photos accompanied with a caption explaining her choice. "After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from 'Emily in Paris,'" Razat wrote. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I'm deeply grateful to [showrunner and creator Darren Star] and the entire team at [Netflix] and [Paramount] for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world. This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."

After saying that she wrapped up filming on two other shows — "Nero" for Netflix and "The Lost Station Girls" for Disney+, specifically — and founded her own production company Tazar Productions, Razat concluded, "I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride."

In an interview with Deadline, Star himself said of Razat's exit, "I think her story kind of had a natural finish." Still, as Razat noted, Camille's story is relatively open-ended as of the close of season 4, so it's still entirely possible that Razat could return. How exactly does Camille's story wrap up so naturally in "Emily in Paris" anyway? I'll explain.