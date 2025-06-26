Arnold Schwarzenegger's Most Profitable Movie Role Is Truly Surprising

When Arnold Schwarzenegger moved from his native Austria to the United States, it seemed as if absolutely nothing could stop him from becoming the polymath he ultimately would be. The man had a preternatural drive to succeed, and not just as a bodybuilder. Claiming the Mr. Olympia title seven times wasn't enough for Arnie, who had nothing short of world domination on his mind.

After he made his feature film debut in one of the worst-rated movies of all time back in 1970, Schwarzenegger slowly built up his acting career, spending most of the 1980s competing with Sylvester Stallone to become the biggest action star in the world. He did a damn fine job, too. "Conan the Barbarian," "The Terminator," "Commando," "Raw Deal," "Predator" — these were some of the best and most successful action movies of all time, becoming emblematic of the uber-macho '80s style and turning Schwarzenegger into the archetypal action hero.

Of course, that meant the Austrian actor struggled to do much else, despite his ambitions to break out of his action persona and pursue other genres. When you've got superstar dreams, becoming the biggest action star in the world simply isn't enough. Before he could embark on a political career and marry a Kennedy, however, Arnie wanted to prove he had the chops to front a successful comedy as part of his overall onslaught on American culture. But doing so proved extremely difficult. It was only thanks to a huge gamble that he finally managed to make his comedy debut, and it turns out that gamble netted the actor a huge paycheck. In fact, it led to the biggest paycheck Arnold ever received throughout his entire career.