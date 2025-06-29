Squid Game Season 3 Features A Surprise Cameo From A Beloved Character

This article contains spoilers for "Squid Game" season 3, episode 5 — "Circle Triangle Square."

In "Squid Game" season 3, episode 4 ("222"), the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) offers his philosophical nemesis Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) an olive branch ... or rather, a very sharp knife. During their clandestine meeting, the game organizer expresses absolute disdain at the fact that Kim Jun-hee's (Jo Yu-ri) baby has been forced to enter the game, and that the majority of the finalist players are more than willing to kill the newborn in order to save their own hides. Luckily, he has a solution: Gi-hun should take the offered blade and kill the other adult players while they're asleep, which would bring the player count under the minimum required to play the finale, forcing the game to an early end.

The opening moments of "Circle Triangle Square" strongly suggest that the Front Man's true intentions are far more nefarious. As Gi-hun sneaks toward the sleeping players, we see the villain sipping a drink and watching the events unfold in the same way he likes to observe all the deadly games. This and a handful of flashbacks indicate that he's actually using the same trick game creator Oh Il-nam (O Yeoung-su) once used on him to get one over Gi-hun in their ongoing contest of morality.

However, just before Gi-hun takes the knife to his first victim, he has a vision of a person he knows very well: Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), who reached the season 1 finals with him and Cho Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo). As it happens, Sae-byeok herself died a cruel and unfair death when Sang-woo slit her throat in the dormitory before the finale. "Mister, don't do it," the apparition tearfully pleads to Gi-hun. "You are not that kind of person."