5 Mediocre HBO Shows That Should Have Been Canceled Sooner

Let's be honest: not every single HBO show is an outright winner. The premium network may "not be TV," according to its original tagline, but it's also not entirely perfect. For every excellent show like "The Sopranos," "The Wire," "Succession," or "Game of Thrones," there's at least one dud kicking around on HBO Max that probably didn't deserve much more than a single season.

HBO has won well over 100 Emmys throughout its run thanks to its slate of (mostly) genuinely great television, and again, I need to be clear: a lot of HBO shows are genuinely incredible. (Even "Sex and the City," which has its ups and downs, helped pave the way for shows like "Girls" and even "Broad City," even if it did spawn a truly infuriating reboot sequel that's only worth a hate-watch.) Across a vast number of shows and different genres, from comedies to dramas to shows that fall into the liminal place between those two, there are a handful that just aren't really worth your time. Still, these shows might not be the best that HBO has to offer, but it also doesn't mean that they're "bad," per se; it just means they're mediocre as hell. Middling. Absolutely average, if you will. Without further ado, here are some genuinely fine-to-bad shows HBO should have canceled sooner.