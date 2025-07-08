Die Hard Fans Should Check Out This Daisy Ridley Action Movie On HBO Max

One of the biggest differences between "Die Hard" are the motivations of the main villains. Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) takes over Nakatomi Plaza because he wants to steal $640 million in bearer bonds. Monetary ambitions are par for the course for most movie terrorists. In "Cleaner," Noah (Taz Skylar) acts like a fellow window washer but is secretly part of Earth Revolution, an environmental activist group that is against the Agnian Energy Company working inside the One Canada Square building. The group is initially led by Clive Owen as Marcus Blake, similar to his role in "Inside Man," (one of the best Spike Lee joints) where he also plays the ringleader of a hostage situation. The environmental justice revolutionaries gas everyone who is attending a gala for Agnian Energy and force the higher-ups to confess to the ecological crimes they've committed, accusing them of "raping the planet."

"Cleaner" feels very timely after Luigi Mangione and when the phrase "Eat the Rich" has become so ubiquitous in our current culture. Society has developed a hatred for the billionaires like the ones at Agnian Energy that have supercharged climate change with their unsustainable corporate practices. Therefore, we can understand Noah's perspective, even as it teeters into radicalism and the existential despair of wanting to destroy all of humanity. Is violence the answer? Are these C-suite executives innocent? Do they deserve death? "Cleaner" gives you something to think about, even if it doesn't dig too deep into these moral quandaries.