Top Gun 3 Will Give Tom Cruise's Maverick A Very Different Kind Of Crisis

"Top Gun: Maverick" was an exhilarating surprise. It's not only one of the best movies of 2022, but it's also one of the best examples of a legacy sequel done right — which is fitting considering "Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski had previously delivered the best legacy sequel of the 2010s, "TRON: Legacy." The film is spectacle in its purest form, with exquisite visuals, phenomenal action and stunts, a killer soundtrack, and a little bit of character development as a treat.

Commercially, "Maverick" was an overwhelming success to boot, so of course a third "Top Gun" movie is being commissioned. But where could it even go? In terms of the story, "Maverick" already felt like a bookend to the larger tale of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Then there's the question of the visuals. Considering that "Maverick" placed cameras inside actual jet planes, is there any way "Top Gun 3" could top that? Can it take things even higher, perhaps to a place with golden streets?

It might be a while before the conclusion to the unlikely "Top Gun" trilogy comes out, but we're starting to get some juicy details about what to expect from it. Earlier this year, "Maverick" writer Christopher McQuarrie revealed he knows what the story for "Top Gun 3" will be, though he refused to elaborate. Now, while promoting his new film "F1" in an interview with GQ, Kosinski has talked a little more about the film and how it can take things even further than placing actors in honest-to-goodness jets: