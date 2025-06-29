Sydney Sweeney Starred In A Forgotten Horror Flop From John Carpenter
John Carpenter hasn't directed a feature film since the release of 2010's "The Ward," a mental hospital thriller starring Amber Heard. It also came after a long hiatus in Carpenter's filmmaking career, as he hadn't released a film since "Ghosts of Mars" in 2001. His only directorial gigs in the interim were two episodes of the "Masters of Horror" anthology project, released in 2005 and 2006. Carpenter was no longer prolific ... and he seemed to like it that way. He often mentioned in interviews that he was content to compose music at home and while away the hours with video games. He once expressed happiness that so many of his films had been remade ("Halloween," "Assault on Precinct 13," "The Thing," and "The Fog") as he receives a paycheck for doing absolutely no work. Carpenter is a refreshingly unpretentious filmmaker.
"The Ward," rather bafflingly, came and went in 2010 without much fanfare. Despite Carpenter's status as one of the most celebrated horror directors of his generation, most people ignored "The Ward," leaving it to exit theaters swiftly. The film only made $5.3 million on its $10 million budget, and it has stayed kind of obscure; it's not currently available to stream on any of the major commercial services (although one can see it on Kanopy and Pluto TV).
In the film, Heard plays Kirsten, a young woman who has been committed to a mental institution in 1966 because of a bout of amnesia. She is told many things about how she was previously a patient there, but Kristen cannot trust anyone. Kristen is hypnotized and has visions of a girl, a mysterious figure with long blonde hair. Is this person from her past? Is it her? Is it a ghost? The mysteries of "The Ward" will eventually be revealed.
What we can say for sure is that the mysterious girl, named Alice, is played by Sydney Sweeney, now one of Hollywood's current preeminent "It" girls.
Sydney Sweeney plays the girl in dreamlike flashbacks in John Carpenter's The Ward
Sweeney, of course, has recently risen to prominence through her performance as Cassie on the hit series "Euphoria," but she has continued to work in mega-hits like "Anyone But You," the biography "Reality," and the satanic thriller "Immaculate," which she also produced. Sweeney is also a savvy businesswoman, hustling constantly to be the spokesperson for a wide variety of consumer products, from bikinis to drinks to soap. She is one of the most visible actors of her generation (she's only 27), and is often cited as one of the most beautiful.
Sweeney has been acting professionally since 2009 (when she was 12), appearing in the feature film "ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction" and the TV series "Heroes." "The Ward" was one of her earliest credits, playing, it will eventually be revealed, the younger version of a character named Alice (Mika Boorem), only glimpsed in flashbacks. Sweeney didn't have much to do in "The Ward," but it's astonishing that she appeared alongside multiple other notable ingénues; in addition to Heard and Boorem, Mamie Gummer and Danielle Panabaker also appeared.
It's difficult to talk about the story of "The Ward" without giving away its giant twist. The general setup is that Heard's character is locked in an asylum with several other young women who all have wild, outsize personalities. They are all being stalked by a grotesque monster-woman (Jillian Kramer) who seems hellbent on killing them one by one. Kristen is also seeing the ghost of a former resident of the asylum (Boorem), as well as flashbacks to her youth. Sweeney's presence is a hint as to the true nature of the asylum's conspiracy. She has scenes of being chained up in a basement, mouthing the words "Help me." It's all very chilling.
One can find photos online of Carpenter posing in photos with the superstar-to-be. Critics weren't terribly kind to "The Ward" (it has a 33% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 72 reviews), but it's actually pretty good (if a little predictable). Check it out.