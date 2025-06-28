This Banned Sesame Street Spoof Movie Is Still Impossible To Watch Today

Over the last 50 years, "Sesame Street" has taught children all over the world the fundamentals of life with their colorful cast of muppets. They've taught kids how to count, how to show compassion, and how to solve conflicts without fighting, and everything in between. But one of the most important things "Sesame Street" has taught us all, young and old, is how to love. Every character who lives on Sesame Street loves each other very much, but how much they love each other has been an ever-present subject of speculation and, unfortunately, controversy.

The question of which muppets love each other shouldn't be controversial. After all, Kermit and Miss Piggy got married and divorced, but despite how much they've hogged the spotlight, the most controversial relationship in "Sesame Street" is whatever is going on in Bert and Ernie's apartment.

The two roommates are considered one of the best odd couples in TV history, with fun-loving Ernie often driving sourpuss Bert to his wits end, and their very close relationship has been the source of controversy from conservatives who baselessly accuse the show of indoctrinating kids with radical leftist concepts like "diversity" and "compassion."

The question of whether Bert and Ernie are a couple has been a hot topic for years, and the short film "Ernest and Bertram" dove headfirst into this tabloid fodder and paid the consequences for it.