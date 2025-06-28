Why Sterling K. Brown Was Cut From M. Night Shyamalan's Split

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has one of the most varied filmographies of the last 30 years. Ever since he broke onto the Hollywood scene with his acclaimed psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense," his knack for suspense and character-driven narratives has spawned some of the most boldly original films that were unapologetically of his creative vision. "Unbreakable" and "Signs" both stand out as modern genre classics of the 2000s, but many critics believe that his sensibilities started to go a bit off course in the mid-to-late 2000s with films like "Lady in the Water" and "The Happening," serving as massive swings-and-misses from him. Then there's his infamous live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series, "Avatar: The Last Airbender," widely considered one of the worst films of the 21st century. You can read /Film's review for that film here.

After a few duds, M. Night Shyamalan started to make a bit of a critical and commercial comeback thanks to his return to his horror roots with the underrated "The Visit," which was his foray into the found footage genre. However, the tide really took a positive turn with his film, "Split," which starred James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy. "Split" was a bona fide smash, becoming Blumhouse's highest-grossing film until it was unseated by "Five Nights at Freddy's" in 2023, and its success spawned a sequel, "Glass," which in and of itself was also a sequel to "Unbreakable," concluding Shyamalan's original superhero trilogy. Interestingly enough, one of the most notable character actors on the rise during the late 2010s was part of the ensemble of "Split," but his scene was ultimately deleted in the final cut.