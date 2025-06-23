28 Years Later Features A Brilliant Easter Egg Only UK Fans Will Notice

In an interview with Sky News, Boyle explained that the Sycamore Gap tree "had already been destroyed by the time we came to film" and had to be digitally recreated for the shots in "28 Years Later." He hoped to create "a wonderful tribute" to the iconic landmark by including it in the film. "We recreated it for the same reasons that you see the Queen in this," Boyle explained. "All the things that have happened to us in the last 28 years have not happened."

The sight of a now-destroyed landmark, along with Jimmy Crystal modeling himself on Jimmy Savile (whose crimes were never exposed in this timeline), is crucial to the alternate history worldbuilding in "28 Years Later." Speaking to Variety about these key moments, Garland said, "Very simply, Danny and I grew up in an era where everything was about looking forward in some respects, and currently, for the last 10 or 15 years, we're in an era that is very much about looking back." This explains the element of nostalgia within the nightmare of "28 Years Later" that makes it a jarring viewing at times. "What the film is preoccupied with on some level is the way when we look back, there is amnesia, and there is cherry picking," explains Garland. "Also, there are things that are misremembered."

With Spike now have been taken under the wing of Jimmy's gang of Jimmys, there's no telling where his story will go and how far into the post-apocalyptic UK "The Bone Temple" will venture. It's a world that's not unlike our own, albeit a little angrier.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" is set to release on January 16, 2026.