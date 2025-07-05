The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Virginian

After "Gunsmoke" paved the way for adult westerns on television, the floodgates opened up with every network trying to ride the success wave with oaters of their own like "Rawhide," "Bonanza," and "Wagon Train." Chief among them was "The Virginian," which holds the honor of being the third longest-running network western of all time. The NBC series ran for nine seasons and 249 episodes from 1962 to 1971. The distinction it holds over most of its cowboy television counterparts is that it was the first 90-minute Western series, with episodes running for 75 minutes plus commercials.

Loosely based on Owen Wister's 1902 novel "The Virginian: A Horseman of the Plains," "The Virginian" had been adapted four times into feature films, with the version starring Gary Cooper considered among his best movies. Almost three decades later, James Drury performed a test drive for the character in a 1958 episode of the half-hour anthology series "Decision." Considerable changes were made to this version of the character; originally having Confederate sympathies, he became the foreman of a Wyoming homestead named the Shiloh Ranch. Throughout its nine-season run, the titular Virginian would mysteriously never get a name nor a backstory, and he would often work under a share of ranch owners.

The late 19th-century Western would alternate its cast roster across its lifespan. Most of the cast have sadly passed away in the time since its cancellation in the early '70s. Charles Bickford (John Grainger) was the only cast member to pass while the show was on the air, having died of pneumonia in 1967 at 76 years old. After the show's cancellation, Lee J. Cobb (Judge Garth) succumbed to a heart attack in 1976 at 64 years old. John McIntire (Clay Grainger) fell ill with emphysema and passed away in 1991 at 83 years old. Doug McClure (Trampas) died of lung cancer a few years later in 1995 at 59 years old. Series lead James Drury (The Virginian) died of natural causes in 2020 at 85 years old, as did Clu Gulager (Sheriff Ryker) in 2022 at 93. Sara Lane (Elizabeth Grainger) was the most recent "Virginian" alum to pass away at the time of writing, having died of breast cancer in 2023 at 73 years old.

As it would happen, however, given the series' rotation of actors, there are still quite a few alumni of "The Virginian" who remain with us.