Sylvester Stallone Almost Remade This Classic '70s Crime Action Movie

"Death Wish" began its life in 1972 as a Brian Garfield novel. The story followed Paul Benjamin, a mild-mannered accountant living in a dangerous neighborhood in pre-Giuliani New York. He has spent his adult life being a civic volunteer and trying to mitigate crime in the city, feeling that society was merely out of whack. Paul does a philosophical 180, however, when criminals break into his apartment, steal his stuff, beat his wife to death, and leave his daughter in a vegetative state. He immediately becomes bitter, angry, and violent, evolving into a pro-police conservative so quickly it actually disturbs his conservative friends. Before long, Paul even takes to the streets with a gun in his pocket and starts committing lethal acts of vigilante justice.

The book ends with a cop catching Paul in the middle of a murder ... and then letting him go free. It's a polemic about humanity's natural tendencies toward blood revenge and how gentle, liberal ways of thinking are denying that urge.

In 1974, director Michael Winner and screenwriter Wendell Mayes adapted "Death Wish" to the big screen. Charles Bronson played Paul, who's transformed into an architect named Paul Kersey for the movie. He, too, sees his wife murdered and his daughter assaulted, although the film seems a lot more ambivalent about Paul's growing sense of vigilantism. In the movie, it's revealed that he once swore against using guns because his father was fatally killed in a hunting mishap. In spite of this, Paul still chooses to become a vigilante, and the police refuse to arrest him ... because crime rates begin dropping as a result of his actions.

"Death Wish" spawned four increasingly terrible sequels from 1982 to 1994, each starring Bronson. By the '90s, though, no one appeared to care for conservative-leaning revenge fantasies anymore. However, interest in the franchise was revived in the mid-2000s, with none other than Sylvester Stallone making plans to play Paul Kersey in a new "Death Wish" movie.