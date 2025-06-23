A Young Dennis Quaid Starred In A Bizarre '80s Comedy Featuring A Beatles Member

The 1970s and 1980s were the golden age of the spoof. Mel Brooks was in peak send-up shape between 1974 and 1977 with the box office smashes "Blazing Saddles," "Young Frankenstein," and "High Anxiety," while David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (aka ZAZ) perfected the form with gag-a-second classics like "Kentucky Fried Movie," "Airplane!," "Police Squad!," and "Top Secret!" Of course, when studios noticed moviegoers had an appetite for such silliness, they also sought to cash in with decidedly lesser efforts like "The Big Bus," "Wholly Moses!," and "Spaceship" (aka "The Creature Wasn't Nice").

The trick to nailing the spoof has generally been to take a popular genre that's starting to verge on self-parody (like the Western or disaster movie) and amplify the most ridiculous tropes to an uproariously silly degree. The more humorless the genre, the better. Though there are big laughs to be found in the first three "Scary Movie" films, they're parodying a breed of slasher flick (i.e. "Scream") that's already in on the joke. When they're funny, it's mostly due to the Wayans' penchant for pushing a gag way too far.

This is why Martha Coolidge's "Johnny Dangerously" (a riff on 1930s and '40s gangster films) kills, but Carl Gottlieb's "Caveman" comes up short. The latter takes aim at prehistoric exploitation movies like "One Million Years B.C.," but these movies are silly in their own right, and there simply aren't enough of them to spoof. This doesn't mean "Caveman" is wholly devoid of merit. It contains a couple of hilarious set pieces while boasting the rare distinction of both starring Dennis Quaid and a former Beatle.