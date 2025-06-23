Before John Wick, Keanu Reeves Turned Down What Could Have Been A Major Action Franchise

Today, Keanu Reeves is arguably best known for playing the pre-eminent action hero of our time: John Wick. Across four movies (five, if you count the box office disappointment that was "Ballerina"), Reeves has established his aggrieved assassin as the archetypal badass for the modern age. Former stunt performers David Leitch and Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first "John Wick" back in 2013, share a lot of the credit for the character's cultural and commercial success. Having developed some of the most impressive action choreography of all time for that original movie, Stahelski went on to top the setpieces with every subsequent entry in the "John Wick" saga, culminating in 2023's "John Wick: Chapter 4," which was so jam-packed with carnage that it proved action movies can sometimes have too much action.

Still, John Wick's standing as one of the greatest action heroes ever and Reeves' standing as one of the best stars to ever do it have been well and truly cemented. Which raises the question of whether things might have turned out differently had Reeves said yes to "Without Remorse" all the way back in the '90s.

The 2021 film was directed by Stefano Sollima and followed John Clark, who in the film goes by his real name, John Kelly. The Navy SEAL seeks revenge after his pregnant wife is killed by Russian soldiers and sees him team up with fellow SEAL Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) and CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell). But along the way, as is so often the case with these sorts of movies, he uncovers a conspiracy that could drag the United States and Russia into a war, forcing him to go beyond his personal vendetta and try to save the world from disaster.

Even though it sounds like it has all the makings of a good action thriller, "Without Remorse" ended up being a bland Tom Clancy adaptation that was absolutely not worth the multi-decade wait. Producers had spent years trying to adapt the film for the big screen, and Reeves was one of their first choices to play Clark/Kelly. Given how the eventual film turned out, it's probably a good thing he declined, but had he said yes, the movie might not have languished for almost three decades and might well have been a lot better than it turned out.