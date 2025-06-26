Kenneth From 30 Rock Starred In A Short-Lived Adult Swim Show From Conan O'Brien

Jack McBrayer's performance as Kenneth the Page on "30 Rock" is immortal because his indefatigable enthusiasm was the heart of a show that ruthlessly pursued each and every joke it could sink its teeth into (he was also literally immortal, but that's a story for another time).

The performance made Jack McBrayer the go-to man for wholesome, purehearted weirdos on TV, which is why Conan O'Brien thought it would be funny to send him into the meanest, cruelest place on the planet: Chicago's Wiener's Circle, a rough and tumble hole in the wall where employees and customers scream insults and expletives at one another. Poor Jack was no match for their negativity, but luckily he didn't come alone.

Enter: Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and his iconic cigar. Triumph, a rottweiler hand puppet performed by Robert Smigel with a seemingly never ending encyclopedia of insults, Triumph is one of Conan's most famous recurring characters and his journey into the depths of the Wiener's Circle became one of "Conan's" biggest viral moments, racking up over 16 million views since it aired.

Jack's wholesome charm and Triumph's merciless roasting made the two an instant comic duo, and Conan brought them back together again for a short lived Adult Swim series that played into their comic archetypes, appropriately called "The Jack and Triumph Show."