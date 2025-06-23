The Sci-Fi Flop That Keanu Reeves Couldn't Believe He Made

In Andrew Davis' 1996 thriller "Chain Reaction," Keanu Reeves plays Eddie Kasalivich, a machinist at the University of Chicago who is overseeing a special scientific experiment to turn hydrogen into energy. Eddie isn't a genius, but he knows how the water-filled chain reaction chamber works. Then, one night, he accidentally discovers an obscure sound frequency that stabilizes the experiment and gets it to succeed. It seems that the world's energy supply issues are going to be solved.

Of course, this immediately kicks off a shadowy cover-up wherein the chain reaction chamber is blown up by unknown conspirators and Eddie is framed for the destruction. (The explosion takes out eight full city blocks.) Innocent scientists are killed, so Eddie has to go on the run with a physicist named Lily, played by Reeves at-the-time-future "Constantine" co-star Rachel Weisz. Naturally, they must find a way to prove their innocence and discover who would want to destroy their energy experiment. Morgan Freeman also appears as one of the conspirators.

If you don't remember "Chain Reaction," don't feel bad. It's kind of a forgettable movie that came and went in the late summer of 1996 without too many people noticing. Reeves hadn't gotten a crash course in kung fu for "The Matrix" yet and, thus, wasn't necessarily an assured box office draw, with the $50 million picture only earning a little over $60 million at the box office (which is, in Hollywood terms, a bomb). Rather, "Chain Reaction" was one of those movies that you were most likely to watch on cable TV in the late '90s. Back then, you might've even walked past several copies of "Chain Reaction" at a Blockbuster on your way to renting a more interesting movie. Even Reeves doesn't like "Chain Reaction."