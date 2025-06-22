The Live-Action Jungle Book Remake That Everyone Forgot About

Rudyard Kipling first published his novel "The Jungle Book" in 1894, and its sequel, "The Second Jungle Book," the following year. The books followed the adventures of a boy named Mowgli, a five-year-old who becomes lost in the jungles of India and who is taken in and raised by the local wildlife. He is taught the ways of the jungle, mostly by a benevolent panther named Bagheera. He also is given some more raucous advice from a bear named Baloo, and is taught to be wary of the vicious tiger, Shere Khan.

Most schoolchildren have read one or both of Kipling's "Jungle Book" novels, and it has been adapted to film multiple times. Director Zoltan Korda directed a rather fine 1946 Technicolor version, although more popular to today's audiences is the 1967 animated film directed by Wolfgang Reitherman. Walt Disney was credited as a producer, but he died shortly before "The Jungle Book" was released, making it one of the last films he worked on directly. The animated version is light and jazzy, and its songs by the Sherman Brothers have burned their way into the minds of anyone who has heard them.

Fun trivia: The song "I Wan'na Be Like You," performed by Louis Prima in Reitherman's film, was, of course, re-used in Jon Favreau's 2016 remake of "The Jungle Book." Favreau must like the song, because back in 1996, he also included it on the soundtrack to "Swingers," a film he wrote and starred in.

There was an additional adaptation of "The Jungle Book," however, that often goes overlooked by modern Disney scholars. Buena Vista Pictures (a former Disney imprint) distributed a live-action version of "The Jungle Book" way back in 1994. That version stars Jason Scott Lee as the adult Mowgli, and featured performances from Cary Elwes, Lena Heady, Sam Neill, and John Cleese. It was directed by Stephen Sommers, the B-movie mastermind behind "Deep Rising," "The Mummy," and "Van Helsing."