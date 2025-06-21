Ron Perlman's Gritty Crime Thriller Series On Prime Video Is An Underrated Gem

When Kurt Sutter's Shakespearean crime drama "Sons of Anarchy" ended in 2014 after seven seasons, we as fans were all trying to find something that could fill the gap it left behind. Perhaps that search is still ongoing — and no offense to the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, "Mayans M.C.," but that show was never able to live up to its predecessor — because nothing can replicate the vibe of the twisted motorbike brotherhood that SAMCRO had to offer. Ben Watkins' "Hand of God," which kicked off in the same year that "Sons of Anarchy" wrapped up, wasn't the answer, but at least it gave us the mighty Ron Perlman back in another leading role, this time as morally-bankrupt judge Pernell Harris.

In retrospect, the main issue that "Hand of God" suffered from and got subsequently slammed for by critics was that it tried to be deadly serious and wanted viewers to treat it as such. Indeed, the Prime Video series at large dealt with subject matter like suicide, rape, cult-like faith, corruption, and so forth. At the same time, the show's high-concept plot was exceedingly over-the-top and ludicrous, so much so that it made it virtually impossible to take the series entirely at face value.

Case in point: When we meet Pernell, his life is in tatters. His son is in a coma and is now hooked up to multiple machines to keep him alive after he tried to die by suicide after being forced to watch his young wife being sexually assaulted. In his desperation, Pernell turns to Christianity and God, who begins to "send him" odd messages in mysterious ways (of course), telling him to exact merciless revenge on those who wronged his son and daughter-in-law. And since he's already on the more dubious end of the morality spectrum, Pernell embraces and welcomes this notion more easily than any sane and good-willed person would. Before long, he even finds a bizarro Christian fundamentalist (Garrett Dillahunt in full warped mode) more than happy to be his executioner. And then we're off.