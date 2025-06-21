The Underrated Russell Crowe & Ben Affleck Thriller That Deserves Your Attention

"State of Play" is a mid-tier entry on both the ranking of Ben Affleck's best movies and the ranking of Russell Crowe's best movies, but the solid political thriller gets swept under the rug of their higher-profile films of the same genre such as "Argo," "The Insider," and "Body of Lies."

In the same way that Ben Affleck was perfect for the role of Nick in "Gone Girl" because he can so easily slip into douchebaggery, his turn in "State of Play" was fitting. Much like his character, Congressman Stephen Collins, Affleck knows what it's like to deal with negative and obsessive media attention after his whole Bennifer saga. Russell Crowe plays Cal McCaffrey, a journalist determined to find out whether Stephen, his old friend, was involved in the murder of his assistant.

The movie has a stellar supporting cast that includes Rachel McAdams, Helen Mirren, Jason Bateman, Robin Wright, and Jeff Daniels. "State of Play" follows a lot of familiar political thriller beats, such as corruption in Washington D.C., a reporter uncovering secrets on a dogged pursuit for the truth, and scandalous cover-ups, but there's a lot that makes it stand out from others in the genre.