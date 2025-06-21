A John Wayne Adventure Movie Is Impossible To Watch Today

Like many films from the medium's earliest decades, most existing prints of "Adventure's End" seem to have gone to the nitrate graveyard; the standard material for films from that era is notoriously unstable, hard to preserve, and more than a little explosive. According to ScreenRant, the movie may have also gone out of print because it was a "quickly slapped together cheapie" that bombed at the box office, but reviews from the time indicate that the high seas saga had a few redeeming qualities.

In his book "The John Wayne Filmography," Fred Landesman gathered pull quotes from critics at the time, some of whom complimented Wayne's performance and the film's effects. While Variety's critic reportedly said that the actor "floundered" in his role and called the movie "pretty shoddy," the Motion Picture Herald thought "Adventure's End" was a good excuse for Wayne to "display acting talent as well as expose his physique." Film Daily, meanwhile, called it "easily one of the most effective [Wayne] vehicles."

If you feel like you're missing out on a movie in which (I can only assume) a bare-chested, heavily sideburned Wayne beats up a shark, all is not lost; according to ScreenRant, there may be a copy of the movie in the U.S. Library of Congress archives, where a print of another vanishingly rare film featuring the actor was discovered in 2004 (per BBC). And while no one in recent memory has had the chance to see movies like "Speakeasy," "The Forward Pass," and Words and Music" — a trio of lost films thought to feature Wayne in pre-stage name, mostly uncredited parts — signs indicate that "Adventure's End" is out there somewhere. The movie was screened as part of CineCon 2023 in Los Angeles, according to a festival press release, and one Letterboxd user reported watching it at the "Mostly Lost" Film Festival, a Virginia-set event put on by the Library of Congress. Like a pearl in the ocean, perhaps "Adventure's End" is a rare thing just waiting to be found.