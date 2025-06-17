Before The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus Starred In A John Carpenter-Directed Horror Episode

Before he played motorcycle riding post-apocalyptic badass Daryl Dixon on the hit AMC zombie series "The Walking Dead," actor Norman Reedus had a few other fictional run-ins with the supernatural, some scarier than others. Many young actors take on horror movie roles early in their careers before moving onto other genres pretty exclusively, like Jennifer Aniston in "Leprechaun," but Reedus has played his fair share of characters in horror shows and movies and doesn't seem to shy away from the scares even now. While pre-"Walking Dead" audiences are most likely to remember Reedus as one of the two vigilante brothers in Troy Duffy's cult action film "Boondock Saints," he was also in quite a few horror flicks, including Joel Schumacher's "8MM" and Guillermo Del Toro's "Mimic" and "Blade II." His scariest role before he ever fought his first zombie, however, was actually in an episode of an anthology TV series.

On the Showtime series "Masters of Horror," filmmaker Mick Garris brought in a different director for each episode, letting them go wild with one hour to really try and deliver the scariest story possible. John Carpenter, the absolute legend behind movies like "Halloween" and "The Thing," directed an episode called "Cigarette Burns" that starred Reedus as Kirby Sweetman, a struggling theater owner and rare films dealer. While it's not quite as nasty as the Takashi Miike-directed "Imprint," which went too far to even air on American TV, "Cigarette Burns" is one of the best episodes of the series and one of Carpenter's secret hidden gems.