Jeremy Clarkson's Charming And Hilarious Reality Show On Amazon Prime Deserves Your Attention

Out of the four seasons that have aired so far (with the fifth on its way), each of them has a main objective (alongside many smaller ones) that's usually presented as a "brainwave" of Clarkson's — something that should help him turn the farm more profitable. Admittedly, he's already a millionaire, so he's not doing this in the hope of a fat paycheck. In fact, his investments in his big-scaled ideas often result in massive deficits rather than making any profit. He's filming this passion project to reveal and raise awareness about how bloody tough farming has become for the average British person in recent years. He does much of the labor himself (like harvesting, tractoring, or looking after livestock), and through his failures/losses, we get to witness how simple factors like poor weather, government regulations, animal diseases, or an unexpected pandemic can make or break a farmer's entire year.

Initially focusing mostly on harvesting crops in his fields, Clarkson quickly moves on to launch more business ventures, including the opening of a local shop, running a restaurant, and eventually operating a pub where he aims to sell his own beer, among other things he produces on the farm. Naturally, the incentive for this is generated from buying and breeding livestock, including cattle, sheep, pigs, chickens, goats, and even bees. He also grows potatoes, chilies, and mushrooms that he processes in different ways to find an outlet to sell them. In each season, we get to follow the progress he's making and see how much fruit these objectives bear, if any.

But beyond the numbers, legal hurdles, and natural nuisances, the show is a success truly because of its deeply human and genuine stars. We watch them slowly become a close-knit work family that always supports and cares for each other, no matter what. "Clarkson's Farm" is clearly meant to be a fun and amusing little show — which it is despite all the hardships it depicts — but at times, it's also endearingly poignant and heartfelt, encapsulating the struggles and heartbreaks that come with being a farmer. And even if you know nothing about farming, it's virtually impossible not to relate and empathize with these goofballs as they put their hearts and souls into the work to achieve the best possible results.

As much as I couldn't be a farmer today to save my life, watching Clarkson and his Diddly Squat gang for four seasons warmed the soul of the child in me who once ran around at his grandparents' farm with not a worry in the world. That's a feeling we rarely get to have as adults, but "Clarkson's Farm" is the kind of series that offers a chance at that to some degree, and we should take it as often as we can.