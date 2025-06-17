The Big Bang Theory Used An Unexpected Performer To Bring Mrs. Wolowitz To Life

The unseen character is a surprisingly common storytelling trope that has been played with in genre fare, procedural dramas, and comedies alike. After all, some of the scariest horror villains are ones you never actually see, and characters like Maris Crane from "Frasier" and Charlie from "Charlie's Angels" manage to impact the plot in numerous ways and become famous characters despite never actually appearing on-screen.

Considering the fact that she actually lives under the same roof as Howard for much of the show, Mrs. Wolowitz is a particularly active example of this type of character. She interacts with multiple characters like any other supporting sitcom figure would, with her borderline invisibility the only real thing that sets her apart from every other figure in the show's quirky world. Over time, increasingly exaggerated references to the character's appearance made her borderline impossible to portray onscreen — especially by Susi, who looked dramatically different from the verbal descriptions of the character. As such, recruiting a male security guard to depict the rare glimpses of her that we actually see was both an inspired move and a testament to the show's sheer commitment to the "let's never reveal her" bit.

