The First Adaptation Of A Classic Charles Dickens Christmas Story Is Impossible To Watch Today

The allure of lost media lies in the mystery of the unknown, along with the chase of the hunt. This curiosity intensifies when something is only partially lost, giving us a glimpse into what could have been. A famous example of this is Alfred Hitchcock's "The Mountain Eagle," which is considered one of the most sought-after lost films (only six intriguing stills have managed to survive). While some experts believe that lost media like "The Mountain Eagle" can still be found and salvaged, there are other works of art that seem to have been lost to time forever. The first American adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" is one such example, as no prints of this 1908 silent film are known to exist today.

Before we dig deeper into the history of this lost film, let's take a quick look at Dickens' most celebrated novella. You might already be familiar with the core of the story, in which the irritable miser Ebenezer Scrooge undergoes a change of heart after encountering spirits who nudge him toward redemption. Apart from the obvious themes of kindness and forgiveness embedded into the novella, Dickens' use of "Merry Christmas" popularized the phrase among Victorian readers (which found a way to persist through a century, and more). It also fostered the idea of Christmas as an event that brought neighbors together in an increasingly industrialized (and alienated) cityscape, reframing it more as a social gathering marked with feasting and merrymaking.

Given these connotations, it would have been interesting to watch the first American adaptation of the story, if only to gauge how these ideas translated into the silent medium at the time. Unfortunately, its lost status can be attributed to the fact that 90% of films made before 1929 are impossible to find, even with The Film Foundation's dedicated efforts to preserve and restore as much as possible.