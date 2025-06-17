Why David Lynch's Twin Peaks Was Canceled

Deep into the second season of "Twin Peaks," the groundbreaking TV series created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, the twisted Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh) holds Major Garland Briggs (Don Davis) hostage, torturing him for more information on the mysterious and mystical Black Lodge. When Earle asks a drugged Briggs about what he fears most in the world, the warm-hearted soldier responds, "The possibility that love is not enough." It's a statement which, like so much in Lynch's work and in the show itself, has enormous resonance and weight. In particular, the sentiment refers not just to one of the major themes of the series but also to the real-world fate of the show itself.

When the episode containing that scene aired in early 1991, the reception of "Twin Peaks" as one of the most popular and exciting new shows to air on network television had shifted, with not only pop culture in general but its own die-hard fans feeling like something had gone missing. In truth, some key things had gone missing — Lynch, for one, who had taken a break from the series after the sixth episode of the second season and didn't return until the season finale, and Frost, who similarly took a hiatus between episodes 8 and 18. Yet an even bigger loss than the show's two key figures was its most important element: the mystery of the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). Once that revelation occurred, it left the series and its creators feeling adrift, and though many new characters and plotlines were thrown at the proverbial wall, nothing stuck, at least not in time.

To be fair, the reasons for the cancellation of "Twin Peaks" were myriad and they worked in concert with each other. In other words, there was no single, overarching reason why the show lost its footing and couldn't find it again before the axe came down. Yet, if one had to pick a single blow that caused the show's entire edifice to topple, it was the end of the series' core mystery of who killed Laura, and this injury allegedly came courtesy of the then-president of ABC Entertainment: Bob Iger, who is now the CEO of Disney.