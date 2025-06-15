A Western Flop With John Wayne Was Banned In The UK

1939 was the year that John Wayne broke out of Poverty Row Westerns and became a full-fledged movie star on the strength of his larger-than-life portrayal of the Ringo Kid in John Ford's "Stagecoach." The second Ford pushed in on Wayne twirling that Winchester rifle, the American Western went from being churn-and-burn programmers to the stuff of big-screen myth. The movies would never be the same.

Wayne had to work hard to get to this point, which, 86 years ago, meant making four or five movies a year to keep your name on the marquee. So while "Stagecoach" was a groundbreaking film, he still had other standard-issue oaters in the pipeline that had to get threaded through a projector before he got on with the business of making more A-list movies.

One of these movies was "Allegheny Uprising." Directed by Hollywood journeyman William A. Seiter and written by pulp plugger P.J. Wolfson, it was an RKO production and, thus, a step up from the Republic Westerns that earned Wayne his shot at stardom in Ford's film. "Allegheny Uprising" also reunited Wayne with his "Stagecoach" co-star Claire Trevor, who, still being a bigger name at the time, once again received top billing. Set in 1760, it's based on the Black Boys Rebellion, a conflict that found colonists fighting back against the British over their transport of "warlike goods." At 81 minutes, it wasn't meant to do more than obey the genre's conventions in a manner that pleased moviegoers. So why in the heck did it get banned in the United Kingdom?