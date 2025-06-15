Horror Classic Rosemary's Baby Was Reimagined In A Forgotten Ron Perlman TV Movie

Because we've all seen Roman Polanski's 1968 classic "Rosemary's Baby," we're already kind of endemically familiar with the premise of "Pro-Life." The young Angelique (Caitlin Wachs) checks into an abortion clinic, wanting to terminate her demonic pregnancy. She explains that she was assaulted by a demon and wants to make sure its offspring doesn't survive. (Audiences should have no trouble rolling with the idea that a young woman might be impregnated by a demon spawn.) Meanwhile, her father Dwayne (the incredible Ron Perlman of "Hellboy" and "Sons of Anarchy" fame) is outside of the clinic with some riled-up friends, claiming that he has received a vision from God concerning the pregnancy. Specifically, he insists he was instructed by the Divine to protect his unborn grandchild at all costs and is willing to fire guns to accomplish his goal.

What follows, however, is a low-budget creature feature. Angelique gives birth to the baby, and, lo, it is indeed a demon. The baby's demon father then rises up out of the ground and starts killing the hospital staff, hoping to pick up his child. (The demon is played by Derek Mears, who also portrayed Jason Voorhees in the 2009 "Friday the 13th.") Eventually, of course, Dwayne realizes that he wasn't receiving messages from God but from the demon, while Angelique has to ... well, it involves a shotgun.

The message, obviously, is that one should support abortion rights because it might be the last line of defense against the infiltration of demons. Also, those who claim to be receiving anti-abortion messages from God are actually being hoodwinked by demons who want pro-life attitudes in the world. All kidding aside, the episode might sound didactic as described, but that's bogged down by all the silly action and monster effects. Really, any politics are undone by the mere sight of the ridiculous demon baby.

While the episode has received some positive reviews (like the one on the Scared Stiff website), few people seem to love "Pro-Life" and only hardcore Carpenter fans have likely even watched it nowadays. "Masters of Horror" itself is available on streaming services like Roku, Hoopla, and Pluto TV, so check out the episode there and see what you think.