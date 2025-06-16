This Overlooked K-Drama Is Perfect For Fans Of The Godfather

While the Italian mob movies popularized by films like "The Godfather" seem worlds away from South Korean shows or K-dramas, there is one series that brings these disparate cultures together. The 2021 Korean series "Vincenzo" follows Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki), an adoptee who is raised by a mob boss in the Italian mafia under the name Vincenzo Cassano. A crime drama with an undercurrent of dark humor, "Vincenzo" is a standout from the many mob-inspired thrillers on television. However, more than just distinguishing itself with its cross-cultural premise, the series is a solidly crafted tale that appeals to both K-drama and mob movie fans alike.

Growing up as the adopted son of a powerful Italian mafioso, Vincenzo Cassano incurs the jealousy of his adoptive brother Paolo (Salvatore Alfano). The series begins with Paolo taking over the mob after his father's death, prompting Vincenzo to flee back to Seoul before Paolo has him killed. While acclimating to life in Korea, Vincenzo finds that a local pharmaceutical corporation, Babel Group, are just as vicious as the organized crime outfits he encountered in Italy. With time, while looking to recover a hidden stash of gold bullion from a property now owned by Babel, Vincenzo's illicit past begins to catch up with him.

And sure, that setup seems pretty open-and-shut at first glance, but where "Vincenzo" excels is in its execution.