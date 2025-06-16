This Overlooked K-Drama Is Perfect For Fans Of The Godfather
While the Italian mob movies popularized by films like "The Godfather" seem worlds away from South Korean shows or K-dramas, there is one series that brings these disparate cultures together. The 2021 Korean series "Vincenzo" follows Park Joo-hyung (Song Joong-ki), an adoptee who is raised by a mob boss in the Italian mafia under the name Vincenzo Cassano. A crime drama with an undercurrent of dark humor, "Vincenzo" is a standout from the many mob-inspired thrillers on television. However, more than just distinguishing itself with its cross-cultural premise, the series is a solidly crafted tale that appeals to both K-drama and mob movie fans alike.
Growing up as the adopted son of a powerful Italian mafioso, Vincenzo Cassano incurs the jealousy of his adoptive brother Paolo (Salvatore Alfano). The series begins with Paolo taking over the mob after his father's death, prompting Vincenzo to flee back to Seoul before Paolo has him killed. While acclimating to life in Korea, Vincenzo finds that a local pharmaceutical corporation, Babel Group, are just as vicious as the organized crime outfits he encountered in Italy. With time, while looking to recover a hidden stash of gold bullion from a property now owned by Babel, Vincenzo's illicit past begins to catch up with him.
And sure, that setup seems pretty open-and-shut at first glance, but where "Vincenzo" excels is in its execution.
What makes Vincenzo perfect viewing for Godfather fans
Though Vincenzo is a man of clear Korean heritage, he approaches the challenges he faces in Seoul with an established mob mentality. This is evident with how he analyzes a given situation and the strategies he employs to take on his opponents, both within and outside of Babel Group. While that lends the series a lot of its charm, things aren't as clear-cut as they seem initially, with "Vincenzo" containing some of the best K-drama plot twists in recent memory. Without spoiling what exactly occurs, even the most hardcore crime movie buffs won't see some of these curveballs coming, keeping them on their toes.
On a broader level, "Vincenzo" seamlessly blends a lot of the familiar tropes from mafia movies with K-dramas to make something that stands proudly on its own. The adversarial presence of unscrupulous corporations is a common one in K-dramas, something that juxtaposes surprisingly naturally to typical mob movie antagonists. That organic mesh makes the show easily accessible for newcomers to K-dramas as a fantastic gateway into Korean television. And, of course, all the familiar hallmarks of crime K-dramas and mob stories are effectively on full display.
A gripping blend of crime genres with a unique take on the Italian mob, "Vincenzo" is available to stream as part of Netflix's growing library of K-dramas.