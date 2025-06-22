The Bizarre 'Connection' Between An '80s Fantasy Movie And Harry Potter

The "Harry Potter" books have sold millions of copies, birthing a franchise that includes hit movies, video games, and an upcoming television series for HBO Max that is speculated to be the most expensive show ever produced. Despite its overwhelming success, though, the Wizarding World saga might not be entirely original. The lawsuits against author J.K. Rowling in regard to plagiarism are well-documented, with authors like Nancy Stouffer alleging that she stole ideas from her novels "The Legend of Rah and the Muggles" and "Larry Potter and His Best Friend Lilly." Not only that, but the filmmakers behind the '80s fantasy flick "Troll" believe that they came up with the Harry Potter character first.

Directed by John Carl Buechler from a script by Ed Naha, "Troll" tells the story of Torok (Frank Welker), an evil troll king who torments and possesses the Potter family in an effort to regain his former glory. The family's father and son also happen to be named Harry Potter (played by Michael Moriarty and Noah Hathaway, respectively), so you can understand why some folks believe that Rowling saw the movie before writing her best-selling fantasy saga. After all, the film is about a boy called Harry Potter who takes on a troll (which also happens in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") ... but is it coincidental?

Rowling has claimed that her character's name is an amalgamation of her childhood friend, Ian Potter, and her fondness for the name Harry. The "Troll" filmmakers aren't buying that story, however, having claimed that the similarities between both properties don't end there, as their movie also features an elderly witch (similar to Professor McGonagall), a young hero who wears plaid clothing, and a villain who hides inside other people. What's more, they have made their feelings about the situation known.