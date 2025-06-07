Tracker: Robin Weigert's Teddi Bruin Exit, Explained

When "Tracker" season 2 kicked off, viewers were informed that Teddi and Velma had separated. According to Velma, the bone of contention was drama with Teddi's mother. Though details were vague, Teddi felt Velma was only complicating a messed up situation, and asked her to leave so she could focus on getting her mother "sorted." Showrunner Elwood Reid explained the situation to EW, saying "[Velma] and Teddy have separated. Velma is struggling with what it means to be abandoned in some ways, and she'll work her way through that emotion."

It sucks to view these decisions through the prism of network budgeting, but once CBS knew they had a runaway ratings hit with "Tracker," it's very possible they looked several seasons down the road and saw that they might wind up needing to make some tough decisions regarding the actors' salaries. We know long-running shows deal with these situations all the time, so it's conceivable that CBS was getting out in front of a predictable budgeting headache. And, on a practical level, they would've been right to conclude that Shaw didn't need two handlers and an attorney (even though the Weigert-McEnany chemistry was undeniable).

For now, "Tracker" has left the door open for Teddi to return, but if this was a money issue, I think you can forget about ever seeing Weigert on the show again. In any event, people seem to be digging the show despite her absence, so no matter how this went down, "Tracker" seems to be chugging along toward a long-haul network trek. At least we don't have to worry about Bobby dipping out. For now.