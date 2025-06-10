Limp Bizkit Frontman Fred Durst Directed One Of John Travolta's Worst Movies

Fandom can be a really intense and personal thing, and sometimes that means fans can take things way too far. That's the central premise behind "The Fanatic," the 2019 thriller co-written and directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, which follows a neurodivergent man named Moose (John Travolta) who becomes violently obsessed with his favorite actor, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Durst co-wrote the movie with screenwriter Dave Bekerman and loosely based it on his own experiences with fans who began to stalk him, though Moose takes things to truly terrifying places. Moose isn't just the kind of obsessive fan who knows everything there is to know about someone, like hardcore Trekkies or the hilarious fictional "Galaxy Quest" fandom; he also starts stalking Hunter and even breaks into his home.

"The Fanatic" is a bizarre film that never quite nails its tone, and though Travolta commits fully to the part, it's both a good and bad thing because of the choices he commits to. Some audiences find the whole thing hilarious and view it like Tommy Wiseau's "The Room," where it's "so bad it's good," but some of the moments people find funny can be really hurtful to neurodivergent audience members, especially those on the autism spectrum — which Moose is coded to be a part of — so it's kind of complicated.