Here's How Keanu Reeves' John Wick Figures Into Ballerina (For Better And Worse)

The first story set in the "John Wick" universe not centered around the Baba Yaga has fired off a full clip — and you know what? It's not bad, thanks to its great action scenes. Ana de Armas owns the role of Eve in "Ballerina," leading another tale of vengeance wrapped in guns, grenades, and excessive pyrotechnics.

But as already revealed in the trailer, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) does drop by to fire off a bullet or ten. How, though? Last time we saw Mr. Wick, he suffered a fatal shot in a duel to the death at the end of "John Wick: Chapter 4," so how is he up and about in this latest installment? Well, it's because we're starting a fresh chapter in Eve's story, and in the case of Wick (real name: Jardani Jovonovich), rewinding to when he was forced to request his ticket be torn to continue his mission of being left the hell alone. Here, he's forced to kill a few people on the side and form an uneasy alliance with an assassin-in-the-making to get the job done.

While figuring out when Eve crosses paths with John does make for a great bit of world-building, it also has us paying closer attention to their second meet that ends in a showdown, revealing that John Wick really is the busiest assassin under the High Table, with a totally jam-packed schedule.