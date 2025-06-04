Marvel's New Black Panther Revealed After T'Challa's Death (And It's Causing A Stir)

This post contains major spoilers for "Marvel Knights: The World to Come."

For those who have any designs on reading Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada's ongoing comic book miniseries "Marvel Knights: The World to Come," turn back now. You've been warned.

Here's something nobody expected to say today: There's a white Black Panther now. Yes, really. As reported by Bleeding Cool, in the pages of the recently published "The World to Come" #3, we see a previously unknown son of T'Challa, the main Black Panther from the Marvel Comics universe, challenging his father for the throne of Wakanda. That challenge is successful, with the character we know as Ketema declaring, "I am king now, Wakanda is mine!" as T'Challa lies defeated on the ground. The catch? Once Ketema takes his mask off, we're looking at what appears to be a blonde, blue eyed white man.

Ain't no way Black Panther has a white Aryan son who just became the leader of Wakanda 💀 https://t.co/q9Hca4WZ2T pic.twitter.com/dcFs5MPZQg — Endymion (@EndymionYT) June 4, 2025

We should say that there are three more issues of the book coming our way. Christopher Priest is one of the most influential "Black Panther" writers in the character's history, so one imagines this is all going to be explained. What we know for now is that the book begins in the future where T'Challa dies. Flashbacks then begin to fill in gaps. Ketema, it seems, may be the son of T'Challa and Monica Lynne, one of the character's early love interests, who also happens to be Black.

At present, we have more questions than answers. If this is T'Challa and Monica's child, why is he white? Does he just look white? For the time being, the synopsis for the book does offer some breadcrumbs regarding the story that's unfolding: