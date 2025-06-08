Batman Unchained: What We Know About Joel Schumacher's Canceled Sequel

After Joel Schumacher's "Batman Forever" was released in theaters in 1995, it quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of the year (it grossed over $336 million worldwide). But is Schumacher's take on Batman any good? Well ... the answer is a tad complicated, as "Batman Forever" was generally liked during its time of release, even though it garnered mixed reviews from critics. Some aspects of the 1995 flick are truly worth highlighting, such as its groundbreaking use of CGI in the form of the first digital double ever used. The rest, however, is a frivolous exercise in kaleidoscopic excess.

In hindsight, the film's resounding success is rather baffling, as its imperfections seem more glaring with each passing day; the term "camp" can only do so much heavy lifting before being stretched to its limits. Sure, this is the kind of entertainment that appealed to a wide demographic (including kids, who were the target for the film's tie-in toys back then), and the film's light, humorous tone helped boost its mainstream popularity. However, this doesn't change the fact that "Batman Forever" is a pretty rough watch, where its impressive technical achievements are at loggerheads with its startling absence of depth.

That said, it is not surprising that Warner Bros. immediately greelit a Schumacher sequel, expecting it to perform as well as its predecessor. Unfortunately, 1997's "Batman & Robin" swiftly became a franchise entity that everyone would rather forget, as this critically panned title didn't inspire confidence despite churning out a decent box office performance. While there's a lot to be said about how much of a terrible misstep "Batman & Robin" was (although some believe it to be an important comic book movie), its reception led to the cancellation of a third Schumacher sequel that was planned for quite some time. Let's shed some light on "Batman Unchained," the canceled Caped Crusader story that could've been.