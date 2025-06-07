How Scientifically Accurate Is Severance?

The premise of Dan Erickson's dystopian sci-fi series "Severance" is novel and intriguing. The main characters on the show work for a mysterious corporation called Lumon who have perfected a new kind of brain implant that offers its employees the perfect work/life balance. When Lumon employees ride an elevator to their office, a computer chip in their brains activates and erases all their memories of the outside world. When they are at the office, they only know the office. Then, at 5 p.m. when they exit the building, the chip flips back, restoring their memories of the outside world, but repressing all memories of their workday.

Another wrinkle: Lumon is so enigmatic and secretive that they don't let their office workers know anything about their outer selves, or their "outies." In order to maintain loyalty, "innies" are told fantastical stories about their "outies" that are most assuredly not true. What is Lumon doing? Why are they playing these weird memory games with their employees? The mysteries of "Severance" are vast and deep, and have been explored through the show's two extant seasons.

The questions are instantly tantalizing, and "Severance" has become the single most-watched show in Apple TV+ history because of its premise and its surreal mysteries (why is Lumon raising goats?). Another question also arises: is that even possible? Is there a way to "switch off" memories in a human brain that doesn't involve blunt-force trauma? Is there a way to subsume a person's entire personality and replace it with a tabula rasa, only to restore that personality later?

The folks at the Conversation have looked into it a little.