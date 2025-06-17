Young Sheldon Was Secretly A Toy Story Reunion This Entire Time

Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper was undoubtedly the breakout star of "The Big Bang Theory." The neurodivergent super genius got the biggest laughs and enough fan attention to justify an entire spin-off series explaining his backstory. Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon frequently made references to his father, with whom he never really connected, and his evangelical mother, whose religious views often clashed with Sheldon's science-obsessed mind. While these characters were often treated simply as material for jokes on "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" fleshed out their stories and imbued them with heart.

Sheldon's relationship with his Meemaw was always an important part of his character on "The Big Bang Theory," where she was played by June Squibb. When Potts' version entered a relationship with Shawn's John Sturgis on "Young Sheldon," Sheldon immediately approved of his Meemaw dating a professor he looked up to. Ironically, it was this relationship that brought an end to Meemaw's potential relationship with Kind's Ira Rosenbloom, tying "Young Sheldon's" three "Toy Story" stars together in a love triangle.

The fact that only the voices of these stars feature in the animated "Toy Story" movies means they might have evaded fans' notice on a first watch of "Young Sheldon." However, once you've spotted the "Toy Story" connections, it's hard not to see the series as a secret Disney reunion.