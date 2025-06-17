Young Sheldon Was Secretly A Toy Story Reunion This Entire Time
"The Big Bang Theory" spin-off series "Young Sheldon," as the title suggested, explored the life of Sheldon Cooper in his youth. Set years before "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" introduced an array of characters from Sheldon's life who were either only mentioned or much older in the original series. This meant a whole new cast was brought on board to bring Sheldon's family and formative years to life. What some fans of "Young Sheldon" may not have realized, however, is that the cast included several actors from Disney's "Toy Story" movies.
"Young Sheldon" features Annie Potts as Sheldon's "Meemaw" Connie Tucker. Wallace Shawn appears on the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off as Dr. John Sturgis, a university professor, Sheldon's penpal and an eventual love interest of Meemaw. Both of these actors had major roles in 1995's "Toy Story" and its subsequent sequels. Potts voiced Bo Peep, the love interest of Tom Hanks' Woody, while Shawn voiced Rex, the nervous dinosaur toy. Another of Meemaw's love interests on "Young Sheldon" also had a smaller "Toy Story" role. Richard Kind appeared on "Young Sheldon" as Ira Rosenbloom and the actor appeared in "Toy Story 3" as the voice of Bookworm.
How Young Sheldon expanded Sheldon Cooper's world
Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper was undoubtedly the breakout star of "The Big Bang Theory." The neurodivergent super genius got the biggest laughs and enough fan attention to justify an entire spin-off series explaining his backstory. Throughout "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon frequently made references to his father, with whom he never really connected, and his evangelical mother, whose religious views often clashed with Sheldon's science-obsessed mind. While these characters were often treated simply as material for jokes on "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" fleshed out their stories and imbued them with heart.
Sheldon's relationship with his Meemaw was always an important part of his character on "The Big Bang Theory," where she was played by June Squibb. When Potts' version entered a relationship with Shawn's John Sturgis on "Young Sheldon," Sheldon immediately approved of his Meemaw dating a professor he looked up to. Ironically, it was this relationship that brought an end to Meemaw's potential relationship with Kind's Ira Rosenbloom, tying "Young Sheldon's" three "Toy Story" stars together in a love triangle.
The fact that only the voices of these stars feature in the animated "Toy Story" movies means they might have evaded fans' notice on a first watch of "Young Sheldon." However, once you've spotted the "Toy Story" connections, it's hard not to see the series as a secret Disney reunion.